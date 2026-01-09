The Telegraph: Ukraine, US to sign $800 billion recovery deal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine and the United States plan to sign an $800 billion deal to "reconstruct" the country. About reported the Telegraph, citing Western officials.

According to their information, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was scheduled to visit the White House next week to finalize both an economic prosperity plan and a post-war security guarantee agreement. However, Ukraine's European supporters from "coalition of the willing" advised him not to go to Washington, suggesting the World Economic Forum in Davos as an alternative venue for a meeting with the American president Donald Trump, the media claims.

According to officials, the meeting in Davos is to be used to finalize an economic agreement, which is the centerpiece of an updated US-backed proposal to end the war with Russia.

According to anonymous Ukrainian officials, the prosperity plan envisions raising about $800 billion over ten years to rebuild Ukraine and stimulate its economy.

The publication notes that the agreement was developed on the basis of the minerals agreement signed last year, which gave American investors priority access to future mining projects in Ukraine.

Zelensky in an interview with Bloomberg saidthe Ukrainian government is working with the American side on a potential free trade agreement with the United States, which should be part of a large-scale package of measures for Ukraine's post-war recovery. The President plans to discuss the details of this initiative directly with Trump.

The proposal envisages the introduction of zero tariffs on trade and the creation of special conditions for industrialized regions of Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, this step will give the country a significant competitive advantage over neighboring countries, which will help attract foreign investment and business.

According to the President, this agreement will serve as an additional guarantee of Ukraine's economic security.