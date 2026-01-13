Trump to the Iranians: Seize state institutions, I canceled all meetings with regime officials

US president comments on the situation in the Islamic Republic amid ongoing protests

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump called on Iranian protesters to seize government agencies and said he had canceled all meetings with representatives of the Islamic Republic. This was stated by the American leader in its social network Truth Social.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS," the US president said.

Trump also said that "help is on its way," without giving specifics.

Meanwhile, the American TV channel CBS News wrote: evidence coming out of Iran suggests that the regime's repression of the protests may have been much more deadly than reported by activists outside the country.

Two media interlocutors, one of whom is in the Islamic Republic, said that at least 12,000 people have been killed in the country, and possibly as many as 20,000.

The journalists noted that it is "incredibly difficult" to find out the truth because of the Iranian regime's restrictions on the Internet and telephone communications. The media could not independently confirm the above figures.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper noted that, according to the government, at least 2,000 people could have been killed in Iran.

"My fear is that the number may prove to be significantly higher," she added.