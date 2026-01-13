"Final and irrevocable". Trump announces new secondary tariffs against Iran
President of the United States Donald Trump announced the introduction of new secondary tariffs against those who work with Iran. This was the message of the American leader published in its social network Truth Social.
Trump said that from now on, any country that does business with the Islamic Republic will pay a 25% duty on any transactions with the United States.
"This Order is final and conclusive," the US president said.
The day before, Trump said that Iran had contacted the United States the day before and offered to negotiate a nuclear deal.
"We may meet with them. A meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what's happening, before the meeting. … but a meeting is being set up," reports his words to journalists Axios.
The American leader also noted that he is considering "very strong options" to support the protest movement in Iran.
"We are looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it. We are looking at very strong options. We will make a determination," the politician said.
At the same time, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said on January 13 that air strikes "would be one of the many options that are on the table" by the US president.
Among other things, the official noted: "What you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite differently from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the President has an interest in exploring those messages."
Earlier, Axios' interlocutors said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi contacted with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff. This was later confirmed by the head of Tehran's diplomacy himself.
- On January 10, Trump said that his country was ready to help Iranians protesting against the current regime in their country. At the same time, the WSJ's interlocutors said that the US presidential administration held preliminary discussions of a possible attack on the Islamic Republic.
- Reuters interlocutors said that Israel is on high alert for any US interference in Iran's affairs.
- As of January 11, 116 people were known to have died during the protests in Iran, and about 2,600 more were detained.
- Semyvolos, director of the Center for Middle East Studies, explained in an interview with LIGA.net that there are positive and negative for Ukraine scenarios for the development of protests in Iran.
Comments (0)