"Final and irrevocable". Trump announces new secondary tariffs against Iran

The head of the US announces new 25% restrictions against the Islamic Republic amid protests in the country

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump announced the introduction of new secondary tariffs against those who work with Iran. This was the message of the American leader published in its social network Truth Social.

Trump said that from now on, any country that does business with the Islamic Republic will pay a 25% duty on any transactions with the United States.

"This Order is final and conclusive," the US president said.

The day before, Trump said that Iran had contacted the United States the day before and offered to negotiate a nuclear deal.

"We may meet with them. A meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what's happening, before the meeting. … but a meeting is being set up," reports his words to journalists Axios.

The American leader also noted that he is considering "very strong options" to support the protest movement in Iran.

"We are looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it. We are looking at very strong options. We will make a determination," the politician said.

At the same time, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said on January 13 that air strikes "would be one of the many options that are on the table" by the US president.

Among other things, the official noted: "What you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite differently from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the President has an interest in exploring those messages."

Earlier, Axios' interlocutors said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi contacted with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff. This was later confirmed by the head of Tehran's diplomacy himself.