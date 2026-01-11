Reuters: Netanyahu, Rubio discuss possible US intervention in Iran

Marco Rubio (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

Israel is on high alert for any US intervention in Iran as the authorities there face the largest anti-government protests in recent years. This was reported by the agency Reuters citing three unnamed Israeli officials.

President of the United States Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent days and warned Iranian officials against using force against demonstrators. On Saturday, Trump said that Washington was "ready to help."

The interlocutors who attended the security consultations over the weekend did not specify what the increased level of Israeli preparedness means in practice.

Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war in June, in which the United States joined in with airstrikes. On Saturday, during a telephone conversation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the possibility of U.S. intervention in Iran, according to an Israeli official present at the conversation.

The U.S. official confirmed the conversation but did not specify what topics they discussed. Israel has not expressed a desire to intervene in Iranian affairs, despite protests and tensions between the two countries over Israeli concerns about Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

In an interview with the Economist magazine published on Friday, Netanyahu said that an attack on Israel would have dire consequences for Iran. Hinting at protests, he said: "In all other respects, I think we should look at what is happening inside Iran."

January 2, 2026 Trump promised to intervene if the Iranian authorities use force to suppress protests caused by economic problems.

On January 7, it was reported that in Iran during the protests, up to 35 people were killed. More than 1,200 people were detained.

On January 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Ukrainians to leave Iran due to the deteriorating security situation.