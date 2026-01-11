Sibiga on the protests: Iranians deserve a normal life free from fear

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga called on the international community to increase pressure on the Iranian regime because of the deaths during the protests. This is stated in the post of the head of diplomacy in the social network X.

He believes that Iran's support for Russia's war against Ukraine and the oppression of its own citizens are part of the same policy of violence and disrespect for human dignity.

"The Iranian people deserve to have their basic civil rights protected, including access to information and freedom of assembly. Iranians deserve a normal life free from fear, a life of freedom, security and prosperity," Sibiga said.

According to the Foreign Minister, as a country that has overcome totalitarian and authoritarian rule, protested against oppression and defended its democratic choice, Ukraine values civil rights and calls on the Iranian authorities to refrain from violence against protesters.

At the same time, the minister called on the international community to consider increasing pressure on the Iranian regime for its violence against its own people and support for Russian aggression against Ukraine.

January 2, 2026 Trump promised to intervene if the Iranian authorities use force to suppress protests caused by economic problems.

On January 7, it was reported that in Iran during the protests up to 35 people were killed. More than 1,200 people were detained.

On January 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Ukrainians leave Iran due to the deteriorating security situation.