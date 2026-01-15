After Trump's words, Poland was reminded that the war continues not because of Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk (Photo: ALBERT ZAWADA / EPA)

After the US president Donald Trump's accusations to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, prime minister of Poland Donald Tusk noted that it was the Russian Federation that abandoned the American peace plan. The politician said this wrote in the social network X.

"It is Russia who rejected the peace plan prepared by the US, not Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The only Russian response were further missile attacks on Ukrainian cities," the Polish PM said.

Therefore, Tusk said, the only way out is to increase pressure on Moscow: "And you all know it."

Earlier, Trump said that it allegedly Ukraine, not Russia, is hindering a possible agreement to end the war.

The US president claimed that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was allegedly ready to complete a full-scale invasion, while he called the Ukrainian leader more restrained in this regard.

When asked why the US-led talks had not yet stopped the war, Trump replied: "Zelenskyy".