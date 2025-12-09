Mayor of Enerhodar explains which state employees will be considered collaborators under occupation

Collaboration charges will be brought against the heads of institutions in the occupied territories who actively cooperated, registered businesses and paid taxes to the Russian Federation, Orlov said

Dmytro Orlov (Screenshot from video)

Ordinary doctors, critical infrastructure workers, and public utilities who worked in the temporarily occupied territories will not be considered collaborators. About this in an interview with LIGA.net said the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, who was forced to leave the occupied settlement in the spring of 2022.

"A person can be considered a collaborator if there is a court verdict. Doctors, critical infrastructure facilities, public utilities – they are protected by conventions on collaboration," he said.

According to Orlov, in the case of these people, the fact of collaboration will not be proven.

However, the mayor added that the exception to this is for executives who "actively cooperated, registered businesses, and paid taxes."

He also said that in general, Enerhodar is a "half-empty city."

"Many of those who are left work in critical infrastructure and have certain reservations from the Russian army," Orlov said.