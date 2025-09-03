Russia massively attacked Ukraine: Poland raises air force, detains dozens of trains

According to preliminary data, four railroad workers were injured, no information on fatalities

On the night of September 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky, Kirovohrad and Kyiv regions, forcing Poland to send in its air force.

Khmelnytsky Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn reported to, that air defense was working in the city, but there was damage and fires. Rescuers are working on the ground, and windows in houses are damaged. No information on injuries or deaths was reported .

A drone crashed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, , the head of the city military administration Timur Tkachenko told. No fire or damage was reported. Vyshhorod was under attack in the region, Head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

The wreckage of a downed UAV caught fire between residential high-rises in the city. The car and the windows of the buildings were damaged, and the fire was extinguished. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

According to Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Russia attacked Znamianske community with drones, including a Ukrzaliznytsia facility. Fires broke out in private homes, but, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Four railroad workers were injured in the attack on the railroad infrastructure, UZ reports that they are in satisfactory condition in the hospital. More than two dozen trains may be delayed as a result of the damage:

→ №76 Kryvyi Rih – Kyiv,

→ №75 Kyiv – Kryvyi Rih,

→ №79 Dnipro – Lviv,

→ №791 Kremenchuk – Kyiv,

→ №790 Kropyvnytskyi – Kyiv,

→ №121 Kherson – Kramatorsk,

→ №85 Zaporizhzhya – Lviv,

→ №38 Kyiv – Zaporizhzhya,

→ No. 37 Zaporizhzhya – Kyiv,

→ No. 51 Zaporizhzhya – Odesa,

→ №789 Kropyvnytskyi

→ Kyiv, – №119 Dnipro – Helm,

→ No. 31 Zaporizhzhia – Przemyśl,

→ №59 Kharkiv – Odesa,

→ No. 65/165 Kharkiv Cherkasy, Uman -

→ No. 102 Kramatorsk – Kherson,

→ №80 Lviv – Dnipro,

→ No. 120 Helm – Dnipro,

→ No. 86 Lviv – Zaporizhzhya,

→ No. 8 Odesa – Kharkiv,

→ No. 54 Odesa – Dnipro,

→ No. 254 Odesa – Kryvyi Rih.

"Traditionally, railroaders will try to restore the damaged infrastructure as soon as possible and will do everything to reduce train delays," UZ said.

Due to the combined Russian attack, Poland has been flying its own and allied aircraft to secure its airspace. In addition, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were brought to the highest level of readiness, reported Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the country.

It was also noisy in Lviv around 03:00, reported Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, and in Lutsk – drones were shot down, , said Mayor Ihor Polishchuk.

As of 06:20, the Air Force of Ukraine reported, that missiles were still being spotted in the country's airspace, heading west.