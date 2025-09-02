Russia has launched 150 drones in Ukraine. There were hits in nine locations
On the night of September 2, Russian troops launched 150 drones into Ukraine. The attack resulted in hits in nine locations, reported in the Air Force.
As of 08:00, the air defense has shot down/suppressed 120 drones of various types in the north, south, east and center of the country.
There were 30 UAVs hit at nine locations, as well as downed UAVs falling (wreckage) at five locations.
It was reported that on the night of September 2, Russian troops attacked Sumy and Bila Tserkva with drones.
In particular, a fire broke out in the Kyiv region as a result of the attack. The body of a dead man was also found there during the firefighting operations at a garage cooperative.
In Sumy, drones hit non-residential buildings in the Zarichny district. The attack resulted in a large-scale fire. There are also reports of injuries, including a child.
Russia also attacked communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. How reported the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, a five-storey building and an administrative building were damaged as a result of the shelling.
We also know about the wounded man – he received medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis.
- On the night of August 28, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, including Kyiv. In the capital, the consequences were recorded in seven districts, it is known about 14 deadamong them are three children. In the Darnytskyi district direct hit into a five-story building, and the entrance was destroyed. Also damaged the buildings of the EU Delegation and the British Council.
- On the night of August 30, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Pavlohrad. In Zaporizhzhia, there is a dead person, houses were burning, and 24 people are known to have been injured.
- On the night of August 31 Russia strikes at energy sector with drones Chornomorsk in the Odesa region. Almost 30,000 people were left without electricity, and there is an injured person.
