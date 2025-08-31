Russia strikes at Chornomorsk power grid with drones, leaves almost 30,000 people without electricity – video

Critical facilities in the city are powered by generators, and the power grid is already being restored

Attack on Chornomorsk (Photo: State Emergency Service)

Russia attacked Odesa region with drones on the night of August 31. Energy infrastructure damaged, reported in the regional military administration.

The city of Chornomorsk and its surroundings were the most affected. More than 29,000 subscribers are without electricity due to the enemy strike. Critical infrastructure in the city is powered by generators. Restoration work has already begun.

Private houses and administrative buildings were also damaged, and one person was injured.

Fires broke out at energy infrastructure facilities, , the SES reported. They were extinguished by firefighters together with volunteers.

Photo: SES