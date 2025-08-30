Russia attacked Ukraine with 582 missiles and drones: Air defense neutralized 548 targets

The enemy used more than 530 drones and 43 missiles to attack Ukrainian cities

Russia strikes a house in Zaporizhzhia (Photo: SES)

Russia attacked Ukraine with 582 air strikes on the night of August 30. Air Defense Forces managed to neutralize 548 enemy targets, reported in the Air Force.

The enemy launched 537 drones of various types and eight Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Rostov region and Krasnodar Krai. It also used 37 air-, ground-, and sea-launched cruise missiles to attack: X-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, X-59, which were launched from Saratov region, the Black Sea and the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 548 air targets:

→ 510 "shaheds" and imitator drones of various types;

→ six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

→ 32 cruise/air missiles X-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, X-59.

Five missiles and 24 attack drones hit seven locations, and downed UAVs or their wreckage fell at 21 locations.

However, the attack is still ongoing, There are several Russian UAVs in the airspace, the military said.