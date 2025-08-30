Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Pavlohrad. There is one dead, houses burned – photos

First, the enemy attacked with drones, and then with missiles. The number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia is growing

Attack in Zaporizhzhia (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

Russia hits two five-story buildings and five private residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, leaving one dead and one wounded. There were also hits in Dnipro and Pavlohrad, according to local authorities .

According to the head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, the enemy struck the city at least 12 times on the night of August 30, first with "shaheds" and then with rockets. As a result, some streets lost power, and fires broke out in several districts.

According to rescuers, two five-story and five private residential buildings were hit, and industrial buildings were damaged.

According to preliminary data, one person died and six others were rescued by firefighters. Fedorov noted that as of 06:33, 14 injured adults and two children were known to be injured. Eight people were hospitalized, including a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl .

Dnipro and Pavlohrad came under massive attack in the morning, The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said. Several explosions were heard, but the consequences are still being clarified.

In response to the Russian attack, Poland deployed its own and allied aircraft. More pairs of fighter jets took to the skies, and ground-based air defense and radar systems were put on high alert.

"The measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in the areas bordering the areas under threat of attack," reported in the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

