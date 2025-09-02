Russia strikes Sumy and Bila Tserkva with drones. There are dead and wounded

Child among wounded in Sumy as a result of Russian shelling

Fire in Kyiv region (Photo: facebook.com/volodymyr.vovkotrub)

On the night of September 2, Russian troops attacked Sumy and Bila Tserkva with drones. A person was killed in Kyiv region as a result of the shelling, and Sumy has wounded, including a child, the regional military administrations report.

Pros data volodymyr Vovkotrub, secretary of the Bila Tserkva City Council, said the attack caused a fire in the Kyiv region.

The body of the deceased man was found during the elimination of the fire in the garage cooperative.

Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Regional Military District Administration reportedthe city reported damage to the glazing of multi-storey buildings, fires in the garage cooperative, and in the premises of commercial and industrial enterprises.

Fire in Bila Tserkva (Photo: t.me/Mykola_Kalashnyk)

Fire in Bila Tserkva (Photo: t.me/Mykola_Kalashnyk)

Oleg Grigorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military District Administration reportedreported that Russian attack drones hit non-residential buildings in the Zarichny district of Sumy. The attack resulted in a large-scale fire.

Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar he addedhe said that there was a kindergarten nearby. He also reported about the wounded.

Later, the head of the Sumy MBA, Sergey Krivosheenko saidthe company said that the shelling destroyed the premises of the shopping center.

In particular, four residential buildings were damaged and about 50 windows were smashed.

There are also victims who sought outpatient care, including a child. The fire has already been extinguished.