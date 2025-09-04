Russians hit hospital building in Kostyantynivka, kill two people near the town

In early September, it became known that the last medical facility in the settlement would be closed

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

Russians hit a hospital building in Kostyantynivka and killed two people in Illinivka, a town near the city. About this reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional administration.

"Kostyantynivka hospital is another 'military' target of the Russian occupiers. Today, they targeted three bombs at the hospital, which was receiving and treating local residents until the last minute," the official wrote.

He noted that the strikes on civilian and social infrastructure are a conscious choice of the Russians and targeted terrorist acts.

Earlier, on September 2, the Kostyantynivka Multidisciplinary City Hospital for Intensive Care, the last medical facility in the city, stopped working due to daily shelling and a shortage of doctors, said Olena Rudenko, director of the institution, to Suspilne.

Russians dropped three more bombs on Illinivka, killing two people and damaging five non-residential buildings, Filashkin added.

"I emphasize again and again: it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region! Evacuate in a timely manner!" wrote the head of the OVA, by adding contacts for this.

The distance from Kostyantynivka to the front line is about 5.5 kilometers in a straight line, from Illinivka – about 7 km.

Map: Deepstate

