Russia hits Kostyantynivka with artillery. Eight people were killed, six more wounded

Three women and five men died as a result of hostile shelling in Kostyantynivka

Consequences of the shelling (Photo: t.me/Donetsk_obl_prokuratura)

on September 3, Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region with cannon artillery. The attack killed eight people and wounded six civilians, reported at the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The occupiers struck between 10:30 and 11:50. The Russians targeted a residential neighborhood.

Three women aged 46, 72, 74 and five men died as a result of hostile attacks. Six residents were also injured. They were taken to the hospital.

The victims were at their place of residence, on the street and in a store.

Private and apartment buildings, a store facade, and trade pavilions were also damaged in the village.

Caution Photos of a sensitive nature!