Russia has launched a series of strikes on Konstantinovka. City without gas, impossible to restore – photos

Houses are burning in the city in Donetsk region, gas pipeline and Ukrposhta buildings are damaged, as the company left due to the danger a few days before the attack

Photo: Constantine MBA

Russian troops struck Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, damaging houses, the already closed Ukrposhta , gas pipeline and other facilities. This was reported by the head of the Konstantinovka city military administration Sergey Gorbunov and Donetskoblagaz .

Since the beginning of the day on August 22, Russians have carried out a series of attacks: attacks on Kostyantynivka took place over several hours and led to significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

Damage was reported to private and apartment buildings, a shop, the Ukrposhta building (a few days ago, on August 20, closed all its offices in the city due to the security situation – Ed. The occupiers used FPV drones and FAB-250 bombs.

One civilian wounded.

Donetskoblaz reported numerous damages as a result of shelling of the gas distribution station, which resulted in the failure to maintain the working pressure in the gas supply system of Konstantinovka. This led to the suspension of gas distribution to the city's consumers.

Due to the security situation in the city and lack of personnel, further work to restore gas supply is impossible.

MBA calls on local residents to evacuate (for more information, please call 050 567 88 87 and 093 420 18 83).

Photo: Constantine MBA

Photo: Constantine MBA

Photo: Constantine MBA

Photo: Constantine MBA

Photo: Constantine MBA