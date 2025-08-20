"They deliberately targeted the market". Russians kill three, wound four people in Kostiantynivka

The invaders launched eight Smerch missiles at the city

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

At least three people were killed and four injured in a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional administration (OVA).

He noted that the occupiers launched eight missiles from Smerch multiple rocket launchers at the city: "They deliberately targeted the market."

REFERENCE. The Smerch MLRS fires 7.6-meter-long, 800-kilogram 300-mm caliber rockets at a range of 20-70 km (main munitions) and up to 120 km (9M542 rockets). This is not a high-precision weapon: the accuracy of hitting a target is up to 0.3% of the range.

According to Filashkin, the occupiers damaged 15 trade pavilions, eight private houses, six high-rise buildings, a shop, two cars and a power line.

"I emphasize once again: it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region! The Russians are deliberately striking to kill and injure as many civilians as possible. Do not endanger yourselves! Evacuate in a timely manner!" the official summarized.

