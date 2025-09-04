Russia has attacked Sumy. Power facilities are under attack, there are power outages
The Russian army has attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy with drones. As a result of the attack, the regional center and part of the Sumy district were partially de-energized, the "Sumyoblenergo and "Ministry of Energy".
Power engineers are currently working to restore power supply. Sumyoblenergo noted that the interruption in electricity distribution was temporary.
Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reportedthe Ministry of Defense said that the drone attack resulted in hits on critical and industrial infrastructure.
A civilian man was also injured when one of the drones was shot down by debris.
- On the night of August 31 Russia strikes at energy sector with drones Chornomorsk in the Odesa region. Almost 30,000 people were left without electricity, and there is an injured person.
- september 4 Russia fired a missile at Chernihiv. The attack took place near one of the checkpoints.
