Russia has attacked Sumy. Power facilities are under attack, there are power outages

Energy (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The Russian army has attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy with drones. As a result of the attack, the regional center and part of the Sumy district were partially de-energized, the "Sumyoblenergo and "Ministry of Energy".

Power engineers are currently working to restore power supply. Sumyoblenergo noted that the interruption in electricity distribution was temporary.

Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reportedthe Ministry of Defense said that the drone attack resulted in hits on critical and industrial infrastructure.

A civilian man was also injured when one of the drones was shot down by debris.