The Atlantic: Trump doesn't mind Ukraine's attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" – approves aid

The United States is aware of the risks of attacks on the global market, but considers them an important tool to put pressure on Russia

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump did not object to Ukraine's strikes on Russia's "shadow fleet" and energy infrastructure. Moreover, Trump approved assistance for these strikes, reported unnamed senior American and Ukrainian officials to The Atlantic magazine.

According to them, since Trump took office, Washington has taken a liberal stance on the issue of attacks against Russia. While under the previous president Joe Biden the position was tougher.

According to the interlocutors, in some cases, the United States even provided Ukraine with intelligence information, planning attacks on energy infrastructure inside Russia.

The White House has not officially commented on Kyiv's strikes against Moscow's "shadow fleet." But, according to an American official, the United States did not object to them. Despite the fact that Trump often "showed respect" for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he supported Ukraine's efforts to undermine the Russian energy economy.

According to the sources, the American leader approved measures to help Ukraine strike oil refineries deep in Russia and in October approved sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft.

According to the magazine, the United States recognizes the risks of such attacks for the global market, but considers strikes on the "shadow fleet" an important tool to put pressure on the Kremlin. Washington expects that Putin will be more active in seeking ways to negotiate peace due to the weakening of oil logistics.