on December 10, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Ukrainian Navy, hit the Dashan tanker of the Russian aggressor country's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea. This was reported by LIGA.net's interlocutor in the department.

According to him, the "shadow" tanker was hit by SSU maritime drones: the vessel flying the flag of the Comoros was sailing in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone to the Novorossiysk port terminal.

The interlocutor noted that Dashan was moving at maximum speed with the transponder turned off (a device that, among other things, shows data on the ship's location – Ed.)

"As a result of the attack, the tanker was critically damaged. The video shows powerful explosions in the stern area. According to preliminary information, the vessel is out of commission," the source said.

He noted that the approximate cost of such a vessel is $30 million, and during one voyage it transported oil products worth approximately $60 million.

Dashan is sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland for transporting Russian resources and high-risk shipping (with the identification system disabled).

"The SSU continues to take active measures to reduce the flow of petrodollars to the Russian budget. Over the past two weeks, this is the third tanker of the "shadow fleet" that has been disabled, which helped the Kremlin to circumvent international sanctions," the source emphasized.

According to him, the vessel was hit during a joint operation by the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SSU and the Navy.

Earlier, on November 28, the Turkish Maritime Administration reported explosions on two "shadow" tankers KAIROS and VIRAT.

The very next day, the interlocutor of LIGA.net in the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that these vessels were hit by their intelligence service and Ukrainian Navy. However, Kyiv did not officially recognize this.