SBU strikes again at Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea – source

In addition to the Filanovsky platform, the Korchagin platform in the Caspian Sea was also hit

Ukraine's Security Service drones attacked Russia's oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea again. As a result of the attack, production processes were suspended. About LIGA.net a law enforcement source said.

This is the second attack on the Filanovsky oil production platform in a week. It was carried out by long-range drones of the Alpha Special Operations Center.

This time, another platform, the Korchagin platform, was also hit. Both facilities belong to Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft and operate in the Caspian Sea.

According to preliminary information, the drones damaged critical equipment on both ice-resistant platforms, which led to the suspension of production processes.

The source noted that the Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored fields in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves are estimated at 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

"The SBU continues its systematic work aimed at reducing the Russian budget revenues from the oil and gas sector. The frequency, geography and accuracy of the strikes is a signal to Russia that as long as its aggression continues, the "cotton" will burn on all Russian facilities working for the war," he said.

