Trump's peace plan. Analysts explain what is wrong with the idea to share electricity from Zaporizhzhia NPP

Experts interviewed by LIGA.net categorically reject the option of dividing electricity from the ZNPP between Kyiv and Moscow

Zaporizhzhya NPP (Photo: Facebook of the plant)

The idea from the U.S. peace plan of an equal distribution of energy from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant between Ukraine and Russia has both technological and security problems. This was stated by specialized analysts, with whom LIGA.net talked for the article about the relevant provision of the American document.

These experts categorically reject the idea of dividing ZNPP electricity in the 50/50 format.

"It is impossible to divide the power supply between the Ukrainian and Russian systems now. They both have different levels of technological readiness and management practices," said Jan Vande Putte, a leading radiation protection specialist and nuclear expert at Greenpeace.

According to him, this is not only a matter of energy, but also of security and control.

He also noted that the modern control system at ZNPP is a Ukrainian technology developed after 1991.

"Russians do not know how to work with this. In addition, many skilled workers left the station. Now, at best, 4000-5000 people work there, whereas before there were more than 10,000," he said.

Dmytro Horchakov, Nuclear Energy Advisor of the international environmental association Bellona, and his colleague Oleksandr Nikitin noted LIGA.net that Ukraine is synchronized with the European power grid, while Russia operates separately from it.

If a 50/50 power distribution scenario occurs, serious management questions will certainly arise: who will give critical operational commands on site and how decisions for different parts of the plant will be coordinated, analysts explained.

Moreover, they claim that Ukrainian personnel are increasingly refusing to even speak Russian, and the occupiers do not speak Ukrainian, which makes communication difficult.

Jamestown Foundation analyst Maxim Beznosyuk also emphasized LIGA.net that the model with a 50-50 split of energy is not really realistic.

According to him, this legitimizes the seizure of the nuclear facility and creates a dangerous situation. He noted that if Kyiv allows Moscow to control part of its energy infrastructure, "the whole country will be under threat."

"It's not just about energy, but also about independence and sovereignty," Bezsonyuk said.