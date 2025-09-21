Russians resort to a new type of attack during the attack on Nizhyn on September 19
on September 19, Russian invaders used a new type of attack on Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, in particular, by dropping unknown explosives from a drone. About this reported mayor Oleksandr Kodola on Suspilne.
According to him, the incident occurred on one of the central streets of Nizhyn.
"This is a new type of attack, the Russians have never used it before. Experts are still trying to figure out what kind of explosives it was," Kodola said.
The mayor added that as a result of this attack, Russia did not suffer any casualties or damaged vehicles.
Despite the fact that Russia increased the number of drone attacks in Chernihiv region in August, it does not mean preparing for a potential offensive in the region, said LIGA.net representatives of the Defense Forces and military observers.
In the evening of September 19, patrol police and medics found themselves under repeated fire at the site of the drone crash in Chernihiv region: a police car and an ambulance were damaged.
- On the night of September 21, the occupiers attacked Chernihiv region with drones, which caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Nizhyn. The invaders attacked again, when the firefighters arrived at the scene, two rescuers were injured.
