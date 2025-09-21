Russians resort to a new type of attack during the attack on Nizhyn on September 19

The invaders dropped unknown explosives on one of the central streets of the city in Chernihiv region

The Russian invader (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

on September 19, Russian invaders used a new type of attack on Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, in particular, by dropping unknown explosives from a drone. About this reported mayor Oleksandr Kodola on Suspilne.

According to him, the incident occurred on one of the central streets of Nizhyn.

"This is a new type of attack, the Russians have never used it before. Experts are still trying to figure out what kind of explosives it was," Kodola said.

The mayor added that as a result of this attack, Russia did not suffer any casualties or damaged vehicles.