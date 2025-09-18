Russia resorts to "drone blockade" along the entire frontline, but defenders are mastering counteraction – Ukrainian Forces

The occupiers are using tactics to destroy infrastructure and logistics to create the most inhumane living conditions for military and civilians

Russian drone operators (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

Russians are using the tactic of "drone blockade" in all frontline areas, while Ukrainian defenders are mastering the means to counter UAV attacks. About for LIGA.net's text said Oleksiy Godzenko, head of the media group of the 413th Reid Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"An example of ["drone blockade" tactics] is the case of Pokrovsk, where it is almost impossible to buy food. The city has had no electricity, water, or gas for a year. There are practically no ways of communication, and there are no safe ways at all. People there are living literally on humanitarian aid, which is mostly brought in not even by humanitarian organizations, but by the military on armor," the soldier said.

According to the defenders we spoke to LIGA.net, even banal FPV drones of the occupiers are already capable of covering distances of up to 40 kilometers: this is enough to knock out all infrastructure and logistics and create the most inhumane living conditions for both defenders and civilians.

However, in practice, the implementation of the "drone blockade" tactic requires time and resources, and the Defense Forces are mastering the means to counter the occupiers' UAV attacks, including neutralizing the crews of Russian drones, as follows from the words of the military.

"Accordingly, it's not very easy for them [the invaders] either," Godzenko said.