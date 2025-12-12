A selection of ten hits by Stepan Guha – video

Stepan Giga (Photo: instagram.com/stepan.giga_official)

People's Artist of Ukraine Stepan Giga died december 12, 2025 at the age of 66. He was the author of more than 50 songs – LIGA.net publishes a selection of his most popular hits.

"Gold of the Carpathians" (1997, album "Queen"). The song became Giga's calling card in the 90s. It combines lyricism and Carpathian flavor, which was a rarity in Ukrainian pop at the time.

"This Dream (1997). One of the most romantic compositions of the early period. It is often called the "song of the 90s generation" because it was played everywhere – on the radio, at weddings, and at discos.

"Yavorina (In the Garden of Eden)" (1997, album "Queen"). A song with folklore motifs inspired by the Carpathian theme. It became popular due to the combination of folk melodies and modern sound.

"My Friends" (2001, album "My Friends"). The song from the album of the same name has become an "informal anthem of friendship". It is often performed at feasts and meetings.

"I Laid My Love on the Altar (1997). In the '90s, the song became one of those compositions that defined the artist's style: dramatic, emotional, with a characteristic "Carpathian" melody. Its popularity is explained by the fact that it combines sincere confession with Giga's very recognizable vocal style.

"The Third Toast" (2001, album "My Friends"). The song quickly became a "folk" song – it is performed at feasts, meetings, and family celebrations. It is not tied to a specific official single, but is most often associated with the period of the album My Friends.

"The Wine of Love (2000s). A light, melodic, slightly nostalgic composition. It became popular due to the combination of romance and dance rhythm – and is still often played on the radio

"Roses for You" (2004, album "Roses for You")). This album became one of the most successful in Giga's career. The song combines pop and light pop.

"White Veil (2004). A romantic composition that often sounds at weddings. It creates an atmosphere of tenderness and solemnity.

"I'll Give Everything for You" (2000s). The song does not have a clearly fixed year of release, but belongs to the period of the singer's mature work. It is often performed at concerts and in "golden hits" collections because it has a "universal emotional code" – about love that does not require anything in return.