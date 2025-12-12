People's Artist Stepan Giga died

According to unconfirmed reports, the artist died in the intensive care unit of a Lviv hospital

Stepan Giga (Photo: facebook.com/stepan.giga.official)

on December 12, People's Artist Stepan Higa died. About said svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional military administration.

"An artist whose voice, songs, and sincerity have become part of the Ukrainian cultural heritage has passed away. His work accompanied him for decades, inspiring, empowering and touching the hearts of several generations of Ukrainians," she said.

This was also reported by mayor Of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsynkiv and gomin choir, who covered one of Giga's hits, "This Dream."

Pros data according to unnamed interlocutors of ZAXID.NET, the artist died in the intensive care unit of the first territorial medical association of Lviv. As of 21:10, the singer's family had not officially confirmed his death.

UPDATED at 9:40 p.m. The singer's death was officially confirmed on his Instagram page. Information about the farewell and memorial service will be announced on December 13.

Reference. Reference. Stepan Giga was born in Zakarpattia in November 1959 in the village of Bilky, and turned 66 on November 16. The singer's first solo album was released in 1995. Three years later, he became an Honored Artist of Ukraine, and in 2002 he was awarded the title of People's Artist. He is the author of the hits "Gold of the Carpathians," "This Dream," "Yavorina," and "And I Put My Love on the Altar."