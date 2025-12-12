People's Artist Stepan Giga died

People's Artist Stepan Giga diedupdated
on December 12, People's Artist Stepan Higa died. About said svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional military administration.
"An artist whose voice, songs, and sincerity have become part of the Ukrainian cultural heritage has passed away. His work accompanied him for decades, inspiring, empowering and touching the hearts of several generations of Ukrainians," she said.
This was also reported by mayor Of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsynkiv and gomin choir, who covered one of Giga's hits, "This Dream."
Pros data according to unnamed interlocutors of ZAXID.NET, the artist died in the intensive care unit of the first territorial medical association of Lviv. As of 21:10, the singer's family had not officially confirmed his death.
UPDATED at 9:40 p.m. The singer's death was officially confirmed on his Instagram page. Information about the farewell and memorial service will be announced on December 13.
- on November 19, on the official Instagram page of Stepan Giga reported about an urgent surgery. The post stated that the artist was in a serious but stable condition, and that all planned concerts, including a big performance at the Palace of Sports in Kyiv, had been canceled.
- Later, journalist Vitaliy Glagola reported that the singer's condition is critical – He had his leg amputated and is in a coma. But the artist's PR director called these words a fake.
Comments (0)