Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia for the second time in 24 hours, one killed and one wounded – photos

UAV attack in Zaporizhzhia (Photo: OVA)

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia for the second time in 24 hours, this time with drones. The head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, , told that there were wounded.

At about 14:20, three explosions were heard in one of the city's districts, and at 14:30, Fedorov reported repeated explosions in the region. Enemy attack drones were spotted flying towards Khortytskyi district and Khortytsia island.

According to preliminary reports, the enemy struck five times in Zaporizhzhia, injuring two people. Warehouses and vehicles were damaged, and fires broke out.

As of 15:11, has learned that one person has died. the 43-year-old victim is in serious condition, another man is in moderate condition.

UPDATED at 15:45. The number of wounded has increased to seven people. Three people were treated by doctors on the spot and refused hospitalization.

ADDED at 16:24. The head of the JMA said that the city was attacked by "Shahed". As of now, 12 injured have sought medical attention. The city has been on air alert for over six hours.

The scene of the attack (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

