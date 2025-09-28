Poland raises air force due to massive attack on Ukraine

Poland's ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems are brought to the highest level of combat readiness

F-16 (Photo: Jakub Karczmarczyk/EPA)

On the morning of Sunday, September 28, Poland raised its air force due to a massive Russian strike on Ukraine. This was reported by Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Due to the activity of Russia's long-range aviation, which strikes at the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied air forces are operating in the country's airspace, according to a report.

In accordance with current procedures, the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces deployed the forces and means at his disposal. Regular pairs of fighter jets were taken into the air, and ground-based air defense and radar systems were brought to the highest level of combat readiness.

The Polish military noted that these actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at airspace security and protection of citizens.

The Operational Command is monitoring the current situation, and subordinate forces and means remain ready for immediate response, according to the report.