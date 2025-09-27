Zelensky: 92 drones flew to Poland on September 10, Ukraine shot down some of them

The Head of State informed that on the night of September 10, 19 out of 92 drones flying towards Poland had hit the country

Russian drones flying into Poland on September 10 (Photo: EPA)

On the night of September 10, 92 Russian drones flew toward Poland. Some of the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, the correspondent reports LIGA.net.

"We see the direction and, as they say, the choreography of this flight. That's why we believe that there were 92 flying. We shot them all down. we believe 19 made it, four were shot down by the Poles. I am not comparing our forces. We are at war, they are not," Zelensky said.

The President also said that Ukraine is ready to share its experience in shooting down drones.

"We have given signals to some countries... We will send our people to some countries... And representatives of some countries will be in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The President also listed the countries that have already faced the appearance of unknown drones and suggested that Russia is testing the mood in the societies of these countries.

"You see Norway, Denmark. There are signals, I think, in the morning (September 27 – ed.) from Sweden. There is Romania, the Poles, the Baltic states. He is checking what the Europeans have. And secondly, I am sure that he [Russian dictator Vladimir Putinbefore the winter, gives signals to countries that are very close to Ukraine to feel what is happening with the society, how much they are ready to continue supporting (Ukraine – ed.)," Zelensky said.