Poland records 19 airspace violations – Tusk

Donald Tusk (Photo: Adam Warzawa/EPA)

On the night of September 10, almost two dozen violations of the country's airspace were recorded in Poland. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk during a speech in the Sejm, reports RMF24.

According to him, 19 airspace violations were recorded, which were precisely targeted. Tusk emphasized that these are not the final figures.

He noted that for the first time since Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, a significant number of these drones flew over Poland directly from Belarus.

Polish Prime Minister says that drones that posed a direct threat – at least three – were shot down by Polish and allied aircraft.

He also said that Warsaw would activate Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides that member states hold joint consultations when they believe there is a threat to the territorial integrity, political independence or security.

The head of the Polish government also reiterated his appeal to all residents not to approach the wreckage of the drones.

"Any suspicious object that may look like drone debris could pose a threat. If you come across such unusual objects, please stay as far away as possible. Please do not touch them under any circumstances, and call the relevant authorities immediately," Tusk said.