"Shahids" flew into Poland. The military launched a neutralization operation and closed airports

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has already reacted to the incident, saying that the military used weapons against the drones

On the night of September 10, Russian drones violated Polish airspace. As a result, a military operation is underway in the country, and four airports have been closed, reports Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland.

The operational command said that during Russia's strike on Ukraine, enemy drones repeatedly flew into the country's airspace.

The army clarified that an operation to identify and neutralize these objects is underway. On the order of the commander, weapons were used, and the services are looking for downed drones.

The greatest risk, according to the command, concerns the Podlaskie, Mazowieckie and Lubelskie voivodeships. Residents are urged to stay at home and follow the messages of the Polish army and police.

The airspace of four airports in Poland has been closed due to the threat of Russian drones, according to an emergency message airline personnel. Initially, it concerned Rzeszow, but over the next few hours, Lublin, Warsaw, Rzeszow-Jasienka, and Modlin airports were also closed.

It is reported that the airspace was closed due to "unplanned military activities related to state security".

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk saidthe military used weapons against the facilities.

"I am in constant contact with the President and the Minister of Defense. I received a direct report from the operational commander," he wrote.

On the night of September 10, Russia massively attacks Ukraine. The air force reported about enemy drones over Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Rivne regions. Some of the "shaheds" and missiles were also moving in the direction of the west, over Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions.