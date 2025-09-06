An unknown drone crashes in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland

Polish police (Illustrative photo: Wojtek Jargilo/EPA)

An unidentified drone crashed in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland. This was reported by the media RMF24 with reference to law enforcement.

Probably, it was a drone for smuggling. It crashed in Maidan-Selka. Lubelskie Voivodeship authorities are investigating the circumstances of the crash of the unidentified object.

Spokesman for Polish National Defense Minister Janusz Simei said that the object that crashed in Lublin Voivodeship "has no military characteristics".

The UAV went down about 500 meters from the buildings. Police officers and representatives of other agencies arrived at the scene.

"All services and the prosecutor's office have been notified of the incident. The place of discovery was taken under guard. No one was injured as a result of the incident," the Lublin police reported .

Maidan-Selets is a small village with a population of over 200 people, located north of Tomaszów Lubelski.