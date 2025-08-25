Polish Interior Ministry promises not to classify investigation into Russian drone explosion

Poland has certain disadvantages when it comes to detecting low-flying objects, said Czeslaw Mroczek

The scene (Photo: Wojtek Jargilo/EPA)

The investigation into the crash and explosion of a Russian drone in the village of Osiny, Lublin Voivodeship, will not be classified. A statement to this effect was made by the Deputy Minister of the Interior of Poland, Czeslaw Mroczek, on the air of RMF24.

"Nothing will be classified. We will find out all the circumstances of this incident, but it will take some time to conduct an investigation," Mroczek said.

He added that the prosecutor's office is investigating the case. Prosecutor communicates well with the public.

"We will find out all the circumstances of this incident. Various experts have collected samples for examination; this work takes time. We certainly provided all the information in this case from the very beginning. There are no evasions," said the deputy head of the Polish Interior Ministry.

The official said that he learned about the incident around 06:00, but "all measures were taken much earlier, the services initially exchanged information with each other".

According to Mroczek, the authorities received the reports around 02:00 am. Police had to arrive at the scene and conduct an investigation. As a result of these checks, the police notified all other state authorities, including the military. Measures were taken, including for the safety of residents.

"I am not saying that everything was perfect. I clearly state that nothing was hidden in this case and nothing will be hidden," he emphasized.

The official assured that Poland has the capabilities to detect and neutralize such facilities. As he explained, "in peacetime, we do not maintain such a high level of detection".

"We have certain shortcomings as a state when it comes to detecting low-flying objects. The Minister of National Defense signed an agreement on this last year, and soon we will have a complete picture of the eastern and northeastern borders in peacetime. However, we are able to deploy and control all our own additional forces. Moreover, we have NATO capabilities. We have the capabilities to detect and deal with such facilities," he added.

On the night of August 20, a Russian drone exploded in a field in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland.

The country's prosecutor's office claims that the drone flew to Poland from Belarus.

On August 21, the Polish Foreign Ministry handed Russia a note of protest in connection with the downing of the drone in Lublin Voivodeship.