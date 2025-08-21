Polish prosecutors say drone that exploded in field came from Belarus

Investigators do not rule out that the UAV could have crashed into a field in Osyn after colliding with a power line

The scene (Photo: Wojtek Jargilo/EPA)

The drone that crashed into a corn field and exploded in the village of Osiny, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland, on the night of August 20, probably came from Belarus. This was reported by the head of the district prosecutor's office in Lublin, Grzegorz Trusiewicz, reports RMF24.

Speaking about the resumption of the investigation at the scene, he said that investigators would focus on the epicenter. Experts will describe the items found so far.

In addition, they will focus on the epicenter to scrutinize not only what was visible, but also what may be hidden underground, especially if there is an electronic device suitable for further study, the prosecutor explained.

Truskevych added that on Wednesday, law enforcement officers managed to interview three more residents of nearby settlements who saw and heard the flying object.

"Taking into account the records we have, there is a very high probability that the object probably came from Belarus," he emphasized .

Investigators are considering one version: the drone could have hit nearby power lines. The prosecutor's office identified three power lines that showed "signs of recent damage." on August 20, investigators were able to inspect the area at the epicenter of the explosion, which will now be examined for explosives.

About 150 officers from various agencies, including the police, military gendarmerie, fire service and territorial defense forces, as well as six prosecutors, are involved in the ongoing investigation.

On August 20, Poland confirmed that it was a Russian drone that went down at night in the Lublin Voivodeship. This is a deliberate provocation by Russia, said Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh.

The village of Osiny, where the incident took place, is located in the east of Lublin Voivodeship, just over 100 km from the border with Ukraine and about 90 km from Belarus.

Russian drones have repeatedly violated the airspace of NATO countries. In particular, on September 7, 2024, one Russian drone crashed in eastern Latvia, the country's president stressed that the number of such incidents is growing on the eastern flank and that the Allies should address them jointly.

The next day, the "shahids" violated Romania's airspace, which caused the country to its fighters. Moldova also recorded the crash of Russian UAVs on its territory.

In the summer of 2025, drones violated Lithuanian airspace three times.