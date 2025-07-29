Belarusian Defense Ministry reports crash of an unknown drone in Minsk – photos

The UAV was detected in the airspace of Belarus around 02:00 on July 29

Drone (Photo: Ministry of Defense of Belarus)

An unknown drone flying over Minsk was allegedly shot down in Belarus. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the country.

At around 02:00 on Tuesday, July 29, Belarusian air defense forces detected and stopped an unidentified air target in the airspace of Belarus. According to the Ministry of Defense, it was a drone.

At 02:33, the drone allegedly crashed near the house No. 72 on Matusevicha Street in Minsk as a result of electronic warfare. There were no casualties.

The Ministry of Defense said that an investigation is underway.