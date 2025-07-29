Belarusian Defense Ministry reports crash of an unknown drone in Minsk – photos
An unknown drone flying over Minsk was allegedly shot down in Belarus. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the country.
At around 02:00 on Tuesday, July 29, Belarusian air defense forces detected and stopped an unidentified air target in the airspace of Belarus. According to the Ministry of Defense, it was a drone.
At 02:33, the drone allegedly crashed near the house No. 72 on Matusevicha Street in Minsk as a result of electronic warfare. There were no casualties.
The Ministry of Defense said that an investigation is underway.
- On July 10, a UAV, similar to the Russian "Gerbera" crashed in Lithuania. It came from the direction of Belarus. Later, confirmed that it was a Gerbera.
- On July 16, Lithuanian border guards shot down a drone, that came from Belarus. According to their data, it was probably not a military drone.
- On the morning of July 28, an unidentified drone again flew into Lithuania from Belarus. Lithuania promised to strengthen air defense.
