Lithuania to strengthen air defense on the border with Belarus due to drone attacks

The drone that flew over Vilnius on July 28 has not yet been found, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said

Doville Chakalene (Photo: How Hwee Young/EPA)

For the second time in a month, a drone flew into Lithuania from Belarus, prompting the deployment of additional military forces to protect the border. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Dovilė Šakalienė, reports BNS.

"We will take additional measures to ensure more effective surveillance of the border in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and will deploy additional military forces for this purpose," the official said.

She added that the drone, which flew over Vilnius on July 28, has not yet been found.

Lithuanian Army Commander General Raimundas Vaikshnoras announces that additional air defense assets will be deployed closer to the border with Belarus.

"As of today, there is a plan to deploy additional air defense assets closer to the border, because we see that there are certain trends. We know approximately the directions, we know where these corridors are likely to go, this is the second time, and we will reinforce them in this area," the military explained .

According to the army commander, coordination with the State Border Guard Service will also be deepened, because "without their eyes in the sky and on the ground, it is difficult for us to determine what they see and hear.".

Efforts will also be made to speed up procurement related to drone detection.

An unidentified drone flew into Lithuania from Belarus on the morning of July 28. Police sent a warning to local residents' phones.

This is not the first time that drones from Belarus have infiltrated Lithuania. On July 10, a UAV, similar to the Russian Herbera went down. It also came from Belarus. Later, confirmed that it was a Gerbera.

On July 16, Lithuanian border guards shot down a drone, that came from Belarus. According to them, it was probably not a military drone.