Russians increase pressure in the north of Donetsk region – Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief)

The most intense fighting is currently taking place in the Donetsk region, and the occupiers are increasing pressure in the north of the region. This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a working visit to the units defending the respective areas.

"Pokrovske, Dobropillia and Novopavlivka remain the hottest areas. The enemy is also intensifying pressure in the north of Donetsk region, in the Liman sector," said Syryskyi.

According to him, the units are engaged in heavy defensive battles, deterring assaults and sometimes taking active retaliatory actions.

The Chief of Staff said that he had talked to brigade and corps commanders to get as detailed and objective information as possible about the situation on the battlefield and in the command and control levels.

Based on the reports on needs and issues, he made the necessary decisions to strengthen the resilience of defense, the chief added.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are aware of their great mission and are able to continue to fulfill their assigned tasks. We are defending and liberating Ukrainian territory. The units in Donetsk region receive comprehensive assistance and reinforcement for this purpose," he said.

According to data of the Armed Forces General Staff as of 08:00 on August 20, the enemy attacked 33 times in the Liman sector over the course of the day, trying to advance in the areas of Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Torske and towards Yampil and Hryhorivka. Prior to that, there were 26 attacks in the Liman sector, and 21 during the day on August 17.

Map: General Staff