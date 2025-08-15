Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The Defense Forces have achieved successes on the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast, where the situation escalated several days ago. A decision has been made to reinforce all directions in Donetsk Oblast. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the results of the Commander-in-Chief's meeting.

"Pokrovsk direction. We are countering the attempts of Russian forces to consolidate their position and increasing the pressure of our units on the occupiers. We are making progress," he wrote.

He added that the units of the 79th and 82nd airborne assault brigades are operating effectively in the Dobropillya direction.

"Today, a decision has been made to further strengthen this and other areas in the Donetsk region," the president announced.

Zelenskyy stressed that the Russian army continues to suffer significant losses, "trying to secure more favorable political positions for the Russian leadership at the meeting in Alaska."

"We understand this plan, we are informing our partners about the real situation," Zelenskyy said.