The Armed Forces of Ukraine have achieved success in the Pokrovsk direction – Zelenskyy
The Defense Forces have achieved successes on the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast, where the situation escalated several days ago. A decision has been made to reinforce all directions in Donetsk Oblast. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the results of the Commander-in-Chief's meeting.
"Pokrovsk direction. We are countering the attempts of Russian forces to consolidate their position and increasing the pressure of our units on the occupiers. We are making progress," he wrote.
He added that the units of the 79th and 82nd airborne assault brigades are operating effectively in the Dobropillya direction.
"Today, a decision has been made to further strengthen this and other areas in the Donetsk region," the president announced.
Zelenskyy stressed that the Russian army continues to suffer significant losses, "trying to secure more favorable political positions for the Russian leadership at the meeting in Alaska."
"We understand this plan, we are informing our partners about the real situation," Zelenskyy said.
- On August 11, the DeepState project reported the advance of the occupiers northeast of Dobropillia, Donetsk region. The "Dnipro" group emphasized that in this and the Pokrovsk directions, the occupiers are attempting to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of Ukrainian defense. However, there is no mention of control over the territory..
- On August 12, the first corps of the National Guard "Azov" reported that its fighters occupied a defensive strip on the Pokrovsk directionThe General Staff stated that reserve forces... are taking measures, in order to stop the enemy's advance.
Comments (0)