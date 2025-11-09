While 15 small manufacturers will create and supply 15 different types of drones in Ukraine, Russia will have two that are scalable to the entire system

Ukraine and Russia have different approaches to creating unmanned systems. The aggressor state relies on creating one model and scaling it up, while Ukraine can locally produce dozens of different ones. This was stated by an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate with the call sign Azimut.

He confirmed that one of Russia's most combat-ready UAV units, the Rubicon Center, among other things, works with ground robotic systems.

"They, like everyone else, are now at the stage of development in this area. But we need to understand what is the essential difference between the Ukrainian unmanned system and the Russian unmanned system," Azimut emphasized .

He called Russian unmanned systems "the story of the T-34 tank".

"They hone one model to a working condition and then scale it up as much as possible across the military-industrial complex. That is, at a time when Ukraine will have 15 small manufacturers creating and supplying 15 different types of drones, Russia will have two that will be scaled to the entire system," explained the DIU officer .

As an example, he cited the Russian fiber-optic drone KVN (Prince Vandal Novgorodsky), which is already maximally scalable.

"That is, the approaches have not changed since the days of the T-34. And they work in this case," he summarized .

BACKGROUND The T-34 is a Soviet medium tank created in the late 1930s and used on a massive scale during World War II. It is considered to be one of the most famous and mass-produced tanks in the world: more than 57,000 vehicles were produced during the war. The T-34 has become a symbol of the Soviet approach to military production – relying on a single proven model that can be quickly and mass-produced.