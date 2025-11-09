"This is a story about a T-34 tank". The DIU explains the difference between unmanned systems of Russia and Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia have different approaches to creating unmanned systems. The aggressor state relies on creating one model and scaling it up, while Ukraine can locally produce dozens of different ones. This was stated by an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate with the call sign Azimut.
in a commentary to LIGA.net
He confirmed that one of Russia's most combat-ready UAV units, the Rubicon Center, among other things, works with ground robotic systems.
"They, like everyone else, are now at the stage of development in this area. But we need to understand what is the essential difference between the Ukrainian unmanned system and the Russian unmanned system," Azimut emphasized .
He called Russian unmanned systems "the story of the T-34 tank".
"They hone one model to a working condition and then scale it up as much as possible across the military-industrial complex. That is, at a time when Ukraine will have 15 small manufacturers creating and supplying 15 different types of drones, Russia will have two that will be scaled to the entire system," explained the DIU officer .
As an example, he cited the Russian fiber-optic drone KVN (Prince Vandal Novgorodsky), which is already maximally scalable.
"That is, the approaches have not changed since the days of the T-34. And they work in this case," he summarized .
- Azimuth also told LIGA.net that Russian military intelligence is behind Rubicon, and among the key people in its management is personally the occupiers' Defense Minister Belousov .
- Rubicon recruiters are allowed to recruit representatives from any unit.
