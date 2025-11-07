Rubicon's recruiters are allowed to recruit representatives from any part of the company

Rubicon unit (screenshot from the Russian Defense Ministry video)

Russia is recruiting the best soldiers from any unit to the Rubicon Center for Unmanned Technology. The interlocutors of LIGA.net explained what determines the elitism of this unit.

The main sign of the so-called elitism of Rubicon is its funding.

In particular, we are talking about:

selective selection of operators and instructors;

priority funding/access to new platforms;

work with experimental equipment (FPV, fiber optic drones, barrage/strike UAVs, latest robotic systems).

Another striking example is the selection of personnel. The size of the formation is constantly changing, depending on the area of the combat mission and the mission itself.

"We can say that their number is always equal to the required number of UAV operators on a particular frontline where Rubicon is deployed. Currently, their number is about 1500 people," the Karakurt cyber community noted .

According to an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate, pseudonym Azimuth, Rubicon recruiters have the right to take representatives from any unit to their unit: they come and get full access to their best pilots.

"The military and political leadership of the Russian Federation has placed a big bet on this Rubicon. They have maximum opportunities for their development, maximum access to funding and technology," says Azimuth.

Rubicon recruits both civilians, who are trained from scratch, and active military personnel. In particular, recruiters travel to Russian army units, looking for pilots and doing the transfer themselves.

According to the Karakurt cyber community, the official selection criteria include:

category of fitness not lower than "B";

age under 45;

willingness to perform military service;

ability to learn;

no criminal record;

no alcohol or drug addiction.

These are the characteristics that led to the transfer to Rubicon from the 19th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation, whose drones have been fighting against Ukraine since the ATO (anti-terrorist operation).

Screenshot of the document provided by the Karakurt cyber community

According to the interlocutors, a profile is drawn up for each selected candidate, which includes their skills, statistics, tests, and feedback from management. The DIU emphasized that sometimes it may not be a single candidate, but an entire crew or crew – Rubicon recruiters can afford to take an entire team from a unit.

Screenshot of the document provided by the Karakurt cyber community