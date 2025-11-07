An officer of the Rubizh brigade: Rubicon's work is destroyed life in Dobropillia

Consequences of one of the strikes in Dobropillia (Photo: National Police)

In their work in the Pokrovsk sector, UAV operators from the Russian Rubicon Center used the same methods they used in the Kursk sector. Officer of the Rubizh Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Andriy Otchenash told about this LIGA.net in the comments for the text "Russia's Elite Army. How the Rubicon works, thanks to which the Russians advanced in Pokrovsk".

"Rubicon's work, in my opinion, is, in fact, the destruction of life in the city of Dobropillya," Otchenash said. – "They knocked out the infrastructure and logistics.

According to him, the list of Rubicon's achievements also includes the Russians' taking control of the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk highway, which is important for the defense of Pokrovsk. As well as the Slaviansk-Izyum highway in the Liman direction.

"One example of their most effective work to destroy logistics routes was in the Kursk direction. Later, they transferred these approaches to the territory of Ukraine," he added.

At the same time, the officer emphasizes that Rubicon should not be made into the most dangerous enemy. The effectiveness of this formation, he said, "rests solely on the large, high-quality funding of the unit."