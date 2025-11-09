"The locals call it a human safari". Angelina Jolie tells about her trip to Ukraine

The Hollywood actress shared that there was a moment when an enemy drone flew over her head, and the threat was constant

Angelina Jolie and Ukrainian border guards (Photo: SBGS)

Hollywood actress, director and public figure Angelina Jolie shared her impressions of her visit to Ukraine for the first time - her second since the start of the full-scale war. She wrote about the trip on Instagram .

Jolie said that she visited Mykolaiv and Kherson to meet with families living in the frontline area.

"The threat of drones was constant, heavy. You can hear a quiet hum in the sky. Locals call it a "human safari" where drones are constantly used to track, hunt and terrorize people. There was a moment when we had to stop and wait for a drone to fly overhead," Jolie said .

She emphasized that she was wearing protective gear, and it was only a few days for her, while local families live in such conditions all the time.

"They moved their schools, clinics, and kindergartens to fortified basements, determined that life would go on. It was hard but inspiring to watch. Many people have spoken to me about the psychological burden of living under constant threat - and the deeper fear of being forgotten by the world," said the Hollywood actress .

She added that it is "hard to understand" how in a world with such strong diplomatic capabilities, civilians in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, Yemen, Congo and many other places suffer every day.

"It's as if those in power can do nothing to stop these conflicts and protect all civilians equally," she wrote, and expressed admiration for the courage of a number of local volunteer organizations.