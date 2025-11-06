She talked to doctors and saw anti-drone nets: details of Jolie's visit to Ukraine

Hollywood star compares residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson to residents of Gaza and Congo, who are also experiencing protracted wars

Angelina Jolie in Ukraine (Photo: legacyofwarfoundation)

Hollywood actress and director, as well as public figure Angelina Jolie visited Kherson and Mykolaiv on November 5. The details of the visit were disclosed by Legacy of War Foundation.

Jolie spoke with medical staff, families and volunteers. Driving on public roads, she saw drone nets set up in some areas.

It is noted that for safety reasons, hospitals and educational institutions have moved their activities to "fortified underground facilities." Hollywood actress was shown the process of work.

"Residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson live in danger every day, but they do not give up... After three years of conflict, fatigue is evident, but so is determination... The people of Mykolaiv and Kherson are among the many communities experiencing protracted conflicts around the world, including civilians in Sudan, Gaza and the Democratic Republic of Congo," Jolie said .

She emphasized that each of these situations has its own story. But diplomacy and the protection of civilians "must not be abandoned." The actress thanked the local organizations she met with for their support during her visit .

