Illustrative photo: 47th Brigade

Pokrovsk has been liberated from the occupiers, who recently entered the city in groups and individually. The Defense Forces units have also achieved successes in other directions. This was reported... reported / announced / notified / informed General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This week, the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops and allied units cleared the city of Pokrovsk of enemy groups and individual occupiers," the General Staff said.

Besides Pokrovsk, also cleaned up the villages of Hruzske, Rubizhne, Novovodyane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolyadzh. The first corps of the National Guard "Azov" participated in the liberation.

In total, as a result of the active actions of the corps from August 4 to 16, the enemy lost 910 people killed, 335 wounded, and 37 prisoners.

Eight tanks of the Russian occupiers, six armored fighting vehicles, 103 units of automotive and motorcycle equipment, one rocket system of multiple launch, 18 cannons and 91 UAVs of various types were destroyed or damaged.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also achieved success in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi direction. On September 16, Ukrainian units advanced in several locations. In particular, in the area of Yablunivka, Sumy region, the advance reached up to 1000 meters.

Stabilization operations are ongoing in the direction of the city of Dobropillia in the Donetsk region.