Stabilization operations are ongoing in the Dobropillya direction

The 1st Azov National Guard Corps, along with adjacent and subordinate units, stopped the advance of Russian troops on the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported... reports Azov's press service.

Over the past three days, several settlements have been cleared of Russian troops, including Hruzske, Rubizhne, Novovodyane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotoy Kolyadzh.

The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower. In particular, 271 Russian soldiers were killed, 101 wounded, and 13 taken prisoner.

The Russian army also lost a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, three cannons, and 37 units of automotive and motorcycle equipment.

"The success was achieved thanks to coordinated and well-coordinated actions," the Azov regiment said.

Stabilization operations are ongoing in the Dobropillya direction.