"Azov" stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction
The 1st Azov National Guard Corps, along with adjacent and subordinate units, stopped the advance of Russian troops on the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported... reports Azov's press service.
Over the past three days, several settlements have been cleared of Russian troops, including Hruzske, Rubizhne, Novovodyane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotoy Kolyadzh.
The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower. In particular, 271 Russian soldiers were killed, 101 wounded, and 13 taken prisoner.
The Russian army also lost a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, three cannons, and 37 units of automotive and motorcycle equipment.
"The success was achieved thanks to coordinated and well-coordinated actions," the Azov regiment said.
Stabilization operations are ongoing in the Dobropillya direction.
- On August 11, the DeepState project reported the advance of the occupiers northeast of Dobropillia, Donetsk region. The "Dnipro" group emphasized that in this and the Pokrovsk directions, the occupiers are attempting to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of Ukrainian defense. However, there is no mention of control over the territory..
- On August 12, the first corps of the National Guard "Azov" reported that its fighters occupied a defensive strip on the Pokrovsk directionThe General Staff stated that reserve forces... are taking measures, in order to stop the enemy's advance.
- August 15, Zelenskyy reported / announced / notified / informed / saidthat the Defense Forces have made progress in the Pokrovsk direction. The President stated that a decision has been made to strengthen all directions in the Donetsk region.
