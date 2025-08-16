The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar" has taken control of the villages of Hruzske and Veseloe near Dobropillia, where a Russian breakthrough recently occurred. This was reported... are reporting / report / are informing / inform / are notifying / notify Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The reconnaissance company of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade participated in the combat operations, using unmanned systems of various types and artillery.

It is noted that the military actively used ground-based robotic strike systems.

"The robots, equipped with machine guns, fired on the enemy's concentration, approaching practically point-blank," the Ground Forces stated.

As a result of the assault operations, the soldiers of the 93rd eliminated and captured a significant number of Russians, the military reported.