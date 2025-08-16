93rd Brigade "Kholodny Yar" showed footage of the clearing of the Dobropillia area – video
The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar" has taken control of the villages of Hruzske and Veseloe near Dobropillia, where a Russian breakthrough recently occurred. This was reported... are reporting / report / are informing / inform / are notifying / notify Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The reconnaissance company of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade participated in the combat operations, using unmanned systems of various types and artillery.
It is noted that the military actively used ground-based robotic strike systems.
"The robots, equipped with machine guns, fired on the enemy's concentration, approaching practically point-blank," the Ground Forces stated.
As a result of the assault operations, the soldiers of the 93rd eliminated and captured a significant number of Russians, the military reported.
- On August 11, the DeepState project reported the advance of the occupiers northeast of Dobropillia, Donetsk region. The "Dnipro" group emphasized that in this and the Pokrovsk directions, the occupiers are attempting to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of Ukrainian defense. However, there is no mention of control over the territory..
- On August 12, the first corps of the National Guard "Azov" reported that its fighters occupied a defensive strip on the Pokrovsk directionThe General Staff stated that reserve forces... are taking measures, in order to stop the enemy's advance.
- August 15, Zelenskyy reported / announced / notified / informed / saidthat the Defense Forces have made progress in the Pokrovsk direction. The President stated that a decision has been made to strengthen all directions in the Donetsk region.
- On the same day, "Azov" reported that, together with adjacent and subordinate units... stopped the advance Russian troops on the Pokrovsk direction.
