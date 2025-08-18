Russian army uses "thousand cuts" tactics in Pokrovsk – Syrsky

The main goal of Russia is to cover the Pokrovsk agglomeration from the north and south, forming a kind of "vice," Syrsky explained

Russian military (Photo: propaganda media)

The Russian army is using the "thousand cuts" tactic in the Pokrovsk sector. This means an offensive on a wide front by small assault groups, said commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to Syrsky, this offensive had some success when the Russians advanced to within 10-12 kilometers of several Ukrainian settlements and suddenly appeared there.

The commander-in-chief cites terrain as one of the reasons.

"First of all, the area there is full of ravines and rivers – areas whose natural properties allow for covert movement. In summer, there is also a lot of vegetation, which makes it difficult to control the line of contact," he explained.

The second reason is the lack of a solid front line, so the enemy took advantage of this and advanced.

"After a number of decisive measures were taken, additional forces and means of our airborne units were deployed, we cleared settlements and areas, and the enemy's victorious mood changed to despair," said Syrsky.

The Commander-in-Chief confirmed that logistics support for the grouping of forces in Pokrovsk is ongoing, although the Russians are trying to cut it off.

The main goal of the enemy is to cover the Pokrovsk agglomeration from the north and south, forming a kind of "vice".

"The main objective of these actions in the northern direction is to cut off our logistics. In fact, the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation consisting of three brigades – the former 1st Army Corps of the so-called "DPR" – is advancing there," noted Syrsky.