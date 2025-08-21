Poland hands Russia a note of protest over downing of Russian drone

Warsaw demands that Moscow provide an explanation for the incident, in particular the circumstances of the UAV's appearance on Polish territory

The site of the drone crash (Photo: Wojtek Jargilo/EPA)

Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has handed Russia a note of protest over the downing of a drone in the Lublin Voivodeship. About it, said the press service of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its strong protest against the incident that took place on the night of August 20, 2025 in the village of Osiny.

The document states that the explosion of the drone is a violation by Russia of its obligations to respect the sovereignty of Poland, arising, in particular, from the Treaty between the Republic of Poland and the Russian Federation on Friendly and Good-Neighborly Cooperation and the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

The Polish Foreign Ministry considers this event to be another deliberate provocation that fits the scheme of hybrid actions carried out by the Russian Federation against Poland and other European countries.

"We strongly condemn all actions by the Russian side that pose a threat to civilians, infrastructure and air traffic safety," the document says.

Warsaw demands that the Russian side immediately provide an explanation of the incident, including the circumstances and reasons for the UAV's appearance on Polish territory, as well as information on the actions taken by the relevant Russian authorities to prevent similar situations in the future.

"We call for an immediate cessation of all hostile and provocative actions against Poland and reiterate that responsibility for the consequences of such incidents lies solely with the Russian side," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that Russia's hostile actions against Poland are being carried out in parallel with its military aggression against Ukraine, which has caused hundreds of thousands of victims and is a blatant violation of international law and fundamental humanitarian principles.

On the night of August 20, in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland exploded in the field a Russian drone.

The country's prosecutor's office claims that drone flew in to Poland from Belarus.