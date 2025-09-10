Poland confirms downing of "Shahed" and declares Russia's "act of aggression"

The search for and localization of possible crash sites of Russian drones shot down in Poland is underway

Polish aircraft (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Poland has declared an "act of aggression" by Russia after a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10, when "shahids" violated the country's airspace. Some of the drones were shot down, reported in the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

The military noted that today's Russian attack on Ukraine resulted in an "unprecedented violation of Polish airspace" by drones.

"This is an act of aggression that poses a real threat to the security of our citizens," the command emphasized.

It is noted that by order of the operational commander of the Armed Forces, "defense procedures were immediately initiated".

In particular, several drones were tracked using radar, and the commander decided to neutralize those that could pose a threat. Some of the drones that invaded Polish airspace were shot down.

We are currently searching for and localizing the possible crash sites of these drones.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces emphasized that they are monitoring the current situation, and Polish and allied forces and means remain "fully prepared for further action."