CNN: Rubio briefed on Russian 'chessmen' that flew into Poland

On the night of September 10, during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, "shahids" flew into Poland

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA)

Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio confirmed receiving information about Russian "shahids" that violated Polish airspace during a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10. About this reports CNN.

When asked by CNN journalists whether he had received information about Russian drones in Polish airspace, Rubio said: "Yes."

On the night of September 10, during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine "Shahids" flew into Poland. Because of this, four airports were closed there, and the country's prime minister Donald Tusk said the military used weapons against drones.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that the Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lubelskie voivodeships were under threat.

The military clarified that an operation to identify and neutralize these objects is underway. On the order of the commander, weapons were used, and the services are looking for downed drones.

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson said that russian drones attacked Poland and called it an "act of war".